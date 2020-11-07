OncoSil Medical Limited (OSL.AX) (ASX:OSL) Insider Acquires A$405,000.00 in Stock

OncoSil Medical Limited (OSL.AX) (ASX:OSL) insider Christopher Roberts bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$405,000.00 ($289,285.71).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get OncoSil Medical Limited (OSL.AX) alerts:

OncoSil Medical Limited (OSL.AX) Company Profile

OncoSil Medical Limited, a medical device company, focuses on the development of localized treatments for pancreatic and liver cancer in Australia. Its lead product is OncoSil, a brachytherapy device that implants a pre-determined dose of beta radiation directly into cancerous tissue for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for OncoSil Medical Limited (OSL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSil Medical Limited (OSL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.