OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and FFW (NASDAQ:FFWC) Head to Head Comparison

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 13.14% 5.50% 0.74% FFW 24.36% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and FFW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 2.45 $88.57 million $2.07 6.88 FFW $21.90 million 1.94 $5.01 million N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for OceanFirst Financial and FFW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00 FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.99%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than FFW.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats FFW on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. It also offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2019 the company operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative/branch office located in Red Bank; 54 additional branch offices and five deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area, as well as Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; commercial real estate, agricultural, and small business administration loans; equipment financing and leasing products; and revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit. The company also provides personal and business credit cards; insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; and investment products and securities, as well as digital banking services. As of August 18, 2020, it operated through its main office in Wabash; and five banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Peru. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

