Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) (LON:NTOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) (LON:NTOG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.43. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 6,965,789 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal property is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

