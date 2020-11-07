Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$36.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE NVU.UN opened at C$36.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Northview Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$25.15 and a 1-year high of C$36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

About Northview Apartment REIT

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

