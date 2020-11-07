Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. Northeast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

