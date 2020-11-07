Nord/LB Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME)

Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.84 ($98.64).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

Shares of FME stock opened at €69.78 ($82.09) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €70.54 and a 200-day moving average of €72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.