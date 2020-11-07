Nokia’s (NOK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOK. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.90.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Nokia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 113.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.