NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Raised to $28.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:NI opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. NiSource has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 25.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 31.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

