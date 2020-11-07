NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

Get NEXT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXGPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NEXT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NXGPY stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEXT (NXGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.