New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYCB opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

