Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nevro were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVRO. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $104,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,539 shares of company stock worth $18,957,779. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO opened at $160.13 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.15.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

