Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Navistar’s upgraded product line, ranging between heavy to medium trucks and buses, is impressive. Its NEXT eMobility Solutions is likely to help the company move toward an electric future, thereby boosting its prospects. Encouragingly, the demand for Class 8 trucks has gradually strengthened since April and the company anticipates that the recovery in the trucking industry will continue throughout the next year. Per Navistar 4.0 strategy, the firm expects EBITDA margins to improve to 12% by fiscal 2024. The company’s cost reduction strategies have helped it to conserve enough cash on the balance sheet to weather the short-term headwinds. Navistar’s strategic alliance with TRATON also bodes well for its electrification efforts along with generating commercial synergies. As such, the stock seems as an attractive bet as of now. “

NAV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -481.84 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navistar International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

