Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NMM. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 32.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

