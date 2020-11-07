National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP)

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$0.60 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$0.40 price target on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) stock opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.77. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

