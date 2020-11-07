National Bank Financial Raises Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$17.00

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

SIS stock opened at C$14.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.71. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $725.35 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.6308775 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 82.36%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,317,500.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

