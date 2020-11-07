National Bank Financial Raises First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$39.00

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FN. TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of FN opened at C$37.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.60. First National Financial Co. has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

