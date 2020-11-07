National Bank Financial Analysts Give Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) a C$0.75 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.85.

Get Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) alerts:

LXE stock opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,441,441.30.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.