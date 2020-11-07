N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $59.00, but opened at $64.50. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 10,777,037 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Rachel Izzard bought 57,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

Get N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $144.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.70, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.48.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.