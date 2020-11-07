Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.27

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and traded as low as $24.26. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 24,631 shares trading hands.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.28%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

