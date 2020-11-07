MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTX. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €144.85 ($170.41).

Shares of MTX opened at €164.20 ($193.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €147.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

