MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MSGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded MSG Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $528.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $395,541.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,479 shares of company stock worth $971,058 over the last three months. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 21.4% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,147,000 after buying an additional 739,382 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 44.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 53.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 50,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

