Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $284.74

Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.74 and traded as low as $281.00. Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) shares last traded at $281.00, with a volume of 77 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOTR. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 700.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.35. The stock has a market cap of $273.28 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.