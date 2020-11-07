Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $262,193.04 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total transaction of $262,193.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,860.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $208.40 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $209.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 64.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 100.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 190.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

