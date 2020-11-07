Morgan Stanley Trims East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price to $46.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

