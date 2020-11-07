Morgan Stanley Raises Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $250.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.33.

ZBRA opened at $346.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.25. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.44.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,919,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

