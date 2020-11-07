Morgan Stanley Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $260.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.10.

EL opened at $238.64 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

