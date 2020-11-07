Morgan Stanley Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $34.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFG. Bank of America increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.04.

NYSE:CFG opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after acquiring an additional 282,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,518 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,336 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,688,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after purchasing an additional 626,478 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

