Morgan Stanley Increases MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target to $30.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.82.

MGP stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.68. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

