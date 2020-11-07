Morgan Stanley Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $125.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average is $111.10. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after buying an additional 1,054,879 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,778,000 after buying an additional 307,383 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,147,000 after buying an additional 179,252 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,896,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

