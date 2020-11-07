Morgan Stanley Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $120.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Shares of MTB opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

