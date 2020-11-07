Mizuho Lowers trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $1.85

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $2.05 to $1.85 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRVG. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.95.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $457.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

