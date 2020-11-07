Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of AVO opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

