Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. FMR LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,397,000 after acquiring an additional 316,008 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $102,894,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,452,000 after acquiring an additional 154,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $122.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

