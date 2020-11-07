Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.35 Per Share, Summit Insights Forecasts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Summit Insights lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $7.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.47. Summit Insights has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $223.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.28. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,691.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,427 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,977. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

