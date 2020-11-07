Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

MTA opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 162.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

