Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE DR opened at C$5.99 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$6.90. The stock has a market cap of $186.33 million and a P/E ratio of 21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

