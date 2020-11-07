Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE MEC opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.61 million, a PE ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 330,327 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 258,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

