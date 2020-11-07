Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

MCFT opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $432.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.