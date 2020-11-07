Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,351,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.