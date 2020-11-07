Marc A. Stefanski Sells 56,246 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $852,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,228.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

TFSL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 862.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

