Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Health delivered earnings per share of 8 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss of 12 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 80% year over year. The company’s acquisitions and alliances over the years in both Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments, led to a healthy inorganic profile. To streamline business operations, it inked a deal to sell its Magellan Complete Care (MCC) business to Molina Healthcare. The stock has have underperformed the industry in a year. The company is but riding on its operational efficiency and is on track to achieve a more industry-competitive administrative cost structure in 2020 and beyond. Its solvency position is encouraging too. However, its revenues soften due to weak Behavioral & Specialty Healthcare and Pharmacy Management businesses. Its lower ROE makes it an unattractive bet.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 3,434 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $274,342.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $723,084.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 90.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,065,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,781,000 after acquiring an additional 505,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 21,436.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 46,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

