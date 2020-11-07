Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.64.

MDGL stock opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

