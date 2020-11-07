Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek Sells 6,051 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $145,526.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $75,030.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $273,300.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lyft from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,511,000 after purchasing an additional 270,710 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 18.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

