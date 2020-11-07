LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for LKQ in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LKQ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $33.96 on Thursday. LKQ has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in LKQ by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 529,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 151,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

