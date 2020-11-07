Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $247.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.56.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $250.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Linde by 34.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Linde (LIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.