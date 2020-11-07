Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.99%.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,709,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 992,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 314,823 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 104,792 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

