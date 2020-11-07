LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LMAT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $722.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,967,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,951,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,093,797.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,304. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 263.2% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 130,199 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,596,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 698,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 57,628 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

