Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE LCI opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lannett will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lannett by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

