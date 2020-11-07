Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LCI. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lannett will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Lannett by 3,082.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lannett by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.