Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $46,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LARK. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

